Lena Waithe, Vanity Fair, Trump Biden Fight: Broadsheet March 23

• Welcome, Waithe! Radhika Jones, the new editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair, is sending a clear message to readers: Say goodbye to the overwhelmingly white, straight, and male ethos that’s long ruled who and what gets covered in Hollywood.

The magazine’s April cover story is a profile of writer and actor Lena Waithe, written by author Jacqueline Woodson and photographed by Annie Leibovitz. Yep, that’s three queer women—two of whom are women of color—collaborating on the cover of a publication better known for featuring white starlets in their underwear.

Waithe, who won an Emmy for her writing on Master of None, is a rising force in the entertainment world. The Chi, a Showtime hit that she created and executive-produced, was just renewed for a second season, and she’s flexing her acting muscles in the new Steven Spielberg movie, Ready Player One. “For so many of us who have not seen an out Black lesbian front and center this way, her arrival is a small, long-awaited revelation,” writes Woodson. “Her arrival is our arrival.”

The cover’s Twitter reception was equally rapturous, with my favorite take coming from director Ava DuVernay: “Dear @RadhikaJones. You’re changing the game by centering this game-changer on the @VanityFair cover. You’ve done something big here. Something bold. I’m excited by you. And grateful for this powerful image of our sister warrior, the great @LenaWaithe. Who we hold so dear. Brava.”

Vanity Fair