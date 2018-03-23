Fortune Future, Trade War, GSK: CEO Daily for March 23, 2018

Good morning.

Thanks to all the CEO Daily readers who inquired yesterday about news that Meredith Corporation is exploring a sale of Fortune (as well as TIME, Money and Sports Illustrated.) Your expressions of concern are appreciated. But rest assured, we’ll be just fine… thanks in large part to the strong support we get from all of you.

Over the last few years, Fortune has morphed from the iconic magazine Henry Luce created 88 years ago into a multi-platform suite of services to business leaders, that includes the magazine, our six daily newsletters, digital offerings that reach more than 20 million people each month, a robust collection of business video, an online executive education program, and a series of influential live communities that includes Most Powerful Women, Brainstorm Tech, the Fortune Global Forum, Brainstorm Health, our new Brainstorm Reinvent, and the CEO Initiative. As a result, we are no longer solely dependent on the vagaries of the magazine business, and we are confident we will attract a worthy owner. Meredith has built its success on a dedication to very well-defined audiences, and Fortune falls outside that swim lane. Truth is, as Meredith CEO Tom Harty put it, we “are better suited for success with a new owner.”

At the core of Fortune’s value is great journalism, and we were honored to learn the Society of American Business Editors and Writers recently gave us seven of its annual awards–a tally far greater than any other magazine, and on a par with business newspapers that have twenty times our resources. You can read the seven award-winning entries here, and take comfort that we will continue to do similar great work in the future.

More news below. And a hat tip to AT, who responded to yesterday’s CEO Daily headline saying “Time for Zuckerberg to Step Up” by asking: “Isn’t it Time for Zuckerberg to Step Down?”