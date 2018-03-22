Taco Bell Is Introducing Its Own Line of Sauce-Inspired Chips

Taco Bell plans to introduce a new line of tortilla chips inspired by it iconic sauces, and they’ll soon be coming to a grocery or convenience store near you.

Following in the footsteps of the Kit-Kat Quesadilla and $1 Nacho Fries, the chips will come in a classic flavor as well as a “Fire” and “Mild” variety in bags that resemble the fast food chain’s sauce packets.

Instead of working with Frito-Lay, the masterminds behind Taco Bell’s popular Doritos Loco’s tacos, Taco Bell has partnered with Sugar Foods to make the chips, a move it says it made in order for the chips to “stand out as uniquely Taco Bell,” reports AdAge.

As for how they taste, initial testers report the flavor is similar to most other nacho chips on the market.

You’ll be able to decide for yourself when the chips go on sale in May. The price is still being set, but the snacks will be available in small 1-ounce as well as larger family-size bags.