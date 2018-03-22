Starbucks, Sheryl Sandberg, Travis Kalanick: The Broadsheet March 22

• Bad boys bounce back. On Tuesday, Uber’s founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick announced that his fund, 10100, has acquired a controlling stake in City Storage Systems, a holding company that invests in distressed real estate assets. The kicker: He is now that company’s chief executive. As a reminder, Kalanick resigned from his role as Uber CEO in June, after it emerged that (among other issues) his company had developed a toxic culture—particularly for women, as revealed by former engineer Susan Fowler’s viral blog post. (The video of Kalanick harassing an Uber driver and the reveal that a senior exec at the company had illegally obtained a customer’s medical records after an alleged rape certainly didn’t help his case.)

Erin Griffith, Wired writer and Fortune alum (hi Erin!), points out that Kalanick isn’t the only “bad boy” to get a free pass. What has happened to tech CEOs who were forced out after it emerged that they or others at their companies mistreated women? Not much, recent history shows. Former SoFi CEO Michael Cagney, who stepped down amid sexual harassment allegations just six months ago, is already pitching investors on a new fintech startup. BetterWorks CEO Kris Duggan, who stepped down last July after an employee sued him and the company over an alleged rape, is currently hiring for a new company (for which he’s already acquired staff and raised funding).

While it could be argued that everyone deserves a second chance, I’m personally convinced by Erin’s take:

“It would be easier to grant a second chance to those founders if tech offered an equal playing field to everyone. Only 2 percent of venture funding went to female-only founding teams in 2017. Why should harassers and rule-breakers get a second chance when so many women and minorities are never offered a first chance? Making matters worse, many of the so-called ‘bad boys’ have contributed to that inequality through harassment or discrimination. It’s a troubling trend for an industry that, having amassed power and riches, is desperate to shake its reputation for hostile treatment of women and minorities while disregarding ethics in pursuit of disruption.”

