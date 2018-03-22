Krispy Kreme and Reese's Team Up to Make a Glorious Seasonal Doughnut

Krispy Kreme has become something of an expert in coming up with seasonal doughnut offerings, but their latest might be hard to top.
The Winston-Salem, N.C.-based chain has teamed up with Reese’s to create the Krispy Kreme Reese’s Peanut Butter Doughnut—an unglazed, egg-shaped confection that’s topped with chocolate icing and nuts, then filled with Reese’s peanut butter.
The calorie bomb is available today through Easter which fall on April 1 this year.
Prefer something a bit different? The chain will also offer a lemon glazed doughnut in late April for one week only, it announced on Twitter.
Krispy Kreme has made a habit of releasing special doughnuts themed to special days or seasons. Last year, it joined in the pumpkin spice craze with a pumpkin spiced doughnut; it honored 2017’s solar eclipse with a special concoction, and offered a gingerbread-infused doughnut during the holiday season.
2018 appears to be the year of the special filling doughnut for the chain. Earlier this year, it announced an Oreo Cookie Kreme-filled doughnut for Valentine’s Day