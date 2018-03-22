Krispy Kreme and Reese's Team Up to Make a Glorious Seasonal Doughnut

Krispy Kreme has become something of an expert in coming up with seasonal doughnut offerings, but their latest might be hard to top.

The Winston-Salem, N.C.-based chain has teamed up with Reese’s to create the Krispy Kreme Reese’s Peanut Butter Doughnut—an unglazed, egg-shaped confection that’s topped with chocolate icing and nuts, then filled with Reese’s peanut butter.

The calorie bomb is available today through Easter which fall on April 1 this year.

What an egg-cellent surprise! The Reese's Peanut Butter Doughnut with Peanut Butter Kreme filling is part of our Spring collection, in participating shops now! (US) pic.twitter.com/YEgevWZjVD — krispykreme (@krispykreme) March 21, 2018

Prefer something a bit different? The chain will also offer a lemon glazed doughnut in late April for one week only, it announced on Twitter.

Fans voted and the Lemon Glaze Doughnut is coming soon! Available for one delicious week only, April 23-29. Squeeze the day! pic.twitter.com/PZEGvLqbL5 — krispykreme (@krispykreme) March 19, 2018

Krispy Kreme has made a habit of releasing special doughnuts themed to special days or seasons. Last year, it joined in the pumpkin spice craze with a pumpkin spiced doughnut; it honored 2017’s solar eclipse with a special concoction, and offered a gingerbread-infused doughnut during the holiday season.

2018 appears to be the year of the special filling doughnut for the chain. Earlier this year, it announced an Oreo Cookie Kreme-filled doughnut for Valentine’s Day