raceAhead: Was The Austin Bomber a Terrorist?

The man believed to be responsible for the serial bombings that terrified Austin, Tex. residents for the past three weeks has been identified as Mark Anthony Conditt.

There will be, of course, more to unpack as we learn more about his motives. But it’s worth revisiting the ripple of alarm that the first attacks sent through communities of color: Conditt’s first victims were African American or Hispanic. It felt like the start of a terrorist spree designed to send a message. If so, it would not be the first time.

The fear was further exacerbated by fraught relationships with law enforcement at every level, including but not limited to the fact that federal authorities are willing to identify “black identity extremists” as an emerging trend, yet nobody seems to want to call the violent acts now increasingly committed by white supremacists by its proper name. “Terrorist” is a label reserved for other people.

The Equal Justice Initiative offers a partial list of our horrific history of racial terrorism – violent massacres, attacks and lynchings dating back to 1868 and which were precipitated in almost every case by “black political and economic progress, allegations of interracial romance, and other perceived breaches of the racial order.”

But to a terrorist, simply breathing while black is a perceived breach. So by not acknowledging our history of racial terrorism, communities of color feel perpetually terrorized at times like these. We fear nobody is on the case.

For greater and more recent understanding of the deep-seated and often justifiable fear experienced by people and communities of color when random violence strikes, I’d point you to the Atlanta child murders which happened over a two year period, from 1979 to 1981.

At least twenty-eight people, almost all black boys from primarily black and poor neighborhoods, went missing or were found dead. Most died by some form of strangling or asphyxiation. The case has been re-opened by way of an extraordinary podcast series called “Atlanta Monster,” which wraps up this week. I cannot recommend it highly enough.

It was co-created and hosted by Payne Lindsey, a freelance filmmaker turned investigator and podcaster, who has had some success with the true crime genre before. But the multi-part series does an unusually good job digging into the complexity of the time, with meaningful interviews with family members of victims, law enforcement, and the man who was ultimately convicted of two of the murders, Wayne Williams.

One of the earliest interviews is with Calinda Lee, vice president of historical interpretation of the Atlanta History Center, who described a racially divided city that perceived the murders and investigations through distinctly different lenses. The largely white police force, scrambling to contain an escalating situation, couldn’t seem to catch or create a break, and many in authority expressed a need to find a black suspect specifically to assuage fears of racial terrorism. But as black neighborhoods became engulfed with fear and grief, old suspicions were immediately resurrected. “Many of them came from public-housing projects. And so all of that definitely conspired to make folks feel like this is something that is happening to the least of us. And nobody cares,” explained Lee.

I will risk alienating you with only one spoiler in a story of astonishing twists and turns: Some of the victims appear to have been targeted and killed by a Klan member who was never brought to justice.

But what is more important than the admittedly bizarre facts of the case was the context in which the investigation unfolded — a complex mix of Jim Crow, the failure of integration, of law enforcement thrust into the national spotlight and a tone-deaf media environment — and the deep anguish of families who believed, correctly as it turned out, that they would never find out what happened to their children. It will all feel eerily familiar.

“It always comes back to racial tension,” says one interview subject about the case. To believe otherwise is to misunderstand both our history and our burden.