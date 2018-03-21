• Are women COOs “a thing?” This morning’s essay comes to you courtesy of our Fortune colleague Leigh Gallagher:

A few years ago, I started noticing what appeared—to me, anyway—to be a trend. The role of chief operating officer, it seemed, was increasingly being held by a woman. This was most noticeably true in the tech world, but I also noticed it at Fortune 500 companies, at media companies, and in other industries as well. I started keeping a list. Over time, I kept adding more and more names to it. Then I decided to write about it, in a feature in our latest issue which comes out online today.

One of the reasons I was most interested in this topic was because of what it could signal. The COO role often occupies a place of extreme seniority, above other C-suite roles. It is the person often closest to the CEO, and in many cases—especially in Fortune 500 companies—it’s used as a clear pathway to the top job. Therefore, a rise in the number of women COOs could easily mean the creation of a robust pipeline of female CEO candidates, one thing we know the world could use a whole lot more of. But, since the COO role is also typically an extreme behind-the-scenes position—the CEO sets the vision and strategy, the COO often handles “boring” internal processes and makes everything happen—could it also potentially become a glass ceiling in itself? A “pink ghetto,” as one person suggested to me?

Exploring this topic was hard. A few female COOs declined to talk because they didn’t want to be quoted on the gender issue. Others expressed doubt on the premise. “I don’t know that to be true;” “I haven’t seen the data.” (The data is hard to piece together but shows a trend, especially in the tech sector, where the role has made a high-profile comeback.)

But those who did talk with me had all kinds of thoughts and experiences, almost as varied as the role itself. And, beyond the gender issue, it was fascinating to explore this C-suite function that is complicated, mysterious, never takes the same shape twice. So, is the woman COO a “thing?” And if so, will it lead to more female CEOs? Read the story and decide for yourself.

