Things are moving so fast part of me wishes it would all slow down. The other part of me finds the velocity exhilarating.

Broadcom-Qualcomm is a distant memory. Facebook’s cluelessness continues. Twitter seems to have caught its bigger brother’s cold. The forecast is cloudy at Oracle, and not in a good way. Salesforce just made its biggest acquisition ever. And Travis Kalanick is getting into the … wait for it … real estate business.

The story I’m most interested in this minute though is Google’s $300-million commitment to helping news publishers cope with, well, Google. For today, at least, I come to praise Google, not to bury it. But I’ll start anyway with the damage it caused through its ordinary course of business—as opposed to Facebook having empowered liars, trolls, and sneaky right wingers. Liberally interpreting a legal doctrine called “fair use,” Google years ago helped itself to the work of others, namely professional journalists, and indexed their words as part of Google’s search results. A multi-hundred-billion-dollar business was born, and a formerly proud business was too timid to withhold its wares to stop it.

That was then. Now Google is offering its smarts and a small (to Google) chunk of change to begin to atone for its sins. It will help publishers sell subscriptions, understand their readers, drive traffic and so on. The details are in a blog post by Philipp Schindler, Google’s chief business officer.

Let’s be clear: Google—this is a good place to remind you my wife works there—has not been good for the news business. If it can be better, we’ll cautiously accept the help.

***

