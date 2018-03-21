'Black Panther' Surpasses 'Star Wars' As Most Tweeted About Movie Ever

Black Panther has already beaten box office records, and now the film has scored another accolade: the most tweeted-about movie of all time.

The film was tweeted about more than 35 million times, according to Twitter, allowing it to overtake both Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which currently hold the number two and three spots, respectively.

The most retweeted Black Panther tweet was originally tweeted in January by musician Kendrick Lamar, who shared the track list for the film’s soundtrack. His tweet has been retweeted more than 240,000 times.

Black Panther The Album 2/9 pic.twitter.com/MqhsEcj6iF — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) January 31, 2018

The second most retweeted post was a short video of two children in a trench coat attempting to get into the movie for the cost of one adult ticket.

We tried getting the two for one special at black panther. The manager was not having it. pic.twitter.com/Ktqsuh7s3m — Pillsbury (@stevelikescups) February 16, 2018

Popular hashtags for tweets about the film include #BlackPanther, #WakandaForever, and #Wakanda.

Black Panther has remained at the top of box office lists since its opening weekend five weeks ago. The movie has currently made more than $1.1 billion worldwide and holds a 97% review score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the highest-rated comic book movies of all time.