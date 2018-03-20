Term Sheet -- Tuesday, March 20

Good morning, Term Sheet readers. Lots of news today.

Yesterday, Michael Ferro, chairman of newspaper publisher Tronc, announced his retirement. A Tronc news release said he was departing after negotiating the $500 million sale of the L.A. Times. Although he stepped down from his role, Ferro will still be paid $5 million-per-year by Tronc through Dec. 31, 2020, to serve as a consultant.

Some people on Twitter were skeptical about the sudden retirement, asking “What’s the rest of the story?”

Hours later, my colleagues Kristen Bellstrom and Beth Kowitt published a bombshell story detailing the accounts of two women who say Ferro made unwanted physical advances toward them, including groping and an unwelcome kiss. The women — The Muse CEO and co-founder Kathryn Minshew and former Ingersoll Rand executive Hagan Kappler — spoke on the record.

Bellstrom and Kowitt raise a good point in the story — both women’s stories unfold where so much of business and deal-making takes place: that murky area outside the 9-to-5. This includes late-night dinners and after-work drinks. “It is an arena that is more difficult to navigate, more complicated, and has fewer rules—and one that, for decades, largely excluded women,” they write. From the story:

These venues and networks are gradually becoming more inclusive, but while women are now venturing into the rooms where alliances are struck and money is promised, that doesn’t mean they stand on equal ground. Women who infiltrate the old boys network must often weigh a set of questions that would never occur to their male counterparts: How do I respond to that suggestive remark? Could he think this is a date? Does this man really believe in my business—or does he just want to have sex with me?

These are some important points to think about. Read the full story here, and reply to this email with your thoughts, questions, and concerns.

NEW FUNDING: Police tech company Mark43 just raised $38 million in Series C funding in hopes of making law enforcement more efficient. The startup provides a cloud-based records management system for incident logging, and it currently works with 13 public safety agencies across the U.S. CEO Scott Crouch said the company will use the funding for international expansion. The round was led by General Catalyst and Jim Breyer of Breyer Capital, who were joined by existing investors Spark Capital, Ashton Kutcher’s Sound Ventures, Bezos Expeditions, Goldman Sachs, and General David Petraeus. Read more here.

WEINSTEIN NDAs: The Weinstein Co, which failed in the wake of sexual harassment claims against co-founder Harvey Weinstein, filed for bankruptcy yesterday with plans to sell its entertainment assets. Its assets and employees are going to private equity firm Lantern Capital Partners, but the deal also nullifies all the non-disclosure agreements that Harvey Weinstein made his accusers sign when he settled with them. In other words, this opens up the possibility that more of his victims could come forward. “No one should be afraid to speak out or coerced to stay quiet,” according to a statement. “The Company thanks the courageous individuals who have already come forward. Your voices have inspired a movement for change across the country and around the world.” Read more here.