Michael Ferro, Cynthia Nixon, Harvey Weinstein: Broadsheet March 20

• #ThemToo Good morning readers—this is Kristen. Yesterday morning, Michael Ferro—chairman of Tronc, which publishes iconic titles such as the Chicago Tribune, the New York Daily News, and the Baltimore Sun—announced his retirement. Hours later, Fortune published a story that includes the accounts of two women who say Ferro made unwanted physical advances toward them, including groping and an unwelcome kiss. My colleague Beth Kowitt and I had reached out to Ferro for comment on these encounters last week, so you can see why the timing of his departure struck us as noteworthy.

Ferro declined to be interviewed and did not address or dispute any of the women’s specific allegations. In a statement, his spokesperson said Ferro has “never had a claim filed against him nor a settlement made on his behalf.”

In our story, The Muse CEO and co-founder Kathryn Minshew and former Ingersoll Rand executive Hagan Kappler recount their experiences with Ferro in eye-opening detail. Unlike those who face harassment in the workplace, their stories unfold outside the 9-to-5, in the world of late-night dinners and after-work drinks, the place where so much of alliance-building and deal-making really happens. It can be treacherous terrain for women, but to reject it closes us off from many of the true drivers of business: connections, mentorship, capital.

I urge you to read Minshew and Kappler’s accounts in full. It’s a cliche to call their choice to tell their stories brave, but it’s also true. Yet perhaps more importantly, their decision to come forward is powerful.

Reflecting on her encounter with Ferro, Minshew told us that she thinks he did what he did simply because he could. “And I couldn’t really do anything about it,” she says. “There are some acts of misogyny and harassment that are just as much about reminding women what they can and can’t do than they are about sex.”

To her, it felt incredibly cavalier. “Like he didn’t even care so much about me or about the situation,” says Minshew. “He was just going to see if I would have sex with him. But it was my company and the fate of 14 employees or so was hanging in the balance, as well as my career to some extent. And to him it was just worth a pass.”

In telling their stories, Minshew and Kappler take that power back. If you have a story to tell—be it related to this article or otherwise—my inbox is always open: kristen.bellstrom@fortune.com.

