Cambridge Analytica's Board Suspends CEO Alexander Nix

Cambridge Analytica’s board said it suspended Chief Executive Officer Alexander Nix, effective immediately, while an independent investigation is conducted.

“Mr. Nix’s recent comments secretly recorded by Channel 4 and other allegations do not represent the values or operations of the firm and his suspension reflects the seriousness with which we view this violation,” Cambridge Analytica’s board said in a statement Tuesday.

The U.K.-based company, which worked on behalf of Donald Trump’s 2016 U.S. presidential campaign, is accused of improperly accessing Facebook Inc. user profiles. Cambridge Analytica said Alexander Tayler will serve as acting CEO while the probe is underway.