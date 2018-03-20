Cambridge Analytica's Board Suspends CEO Alexander Nix
Cambridge Analytica's CEO, Alexander Nix appeared in an undercover report by Britain's Channel 4 on Monday night.
Joshua Bright—The Washington Post via Getty Images
By Bloomberg
3:20 PM EDT

Cambridge Analytica’s board said it suspended Chief Executive Officer Alexander Nix, effective immediately, while an independent investigation is conducted.

“Mr. Nix’s recent comments secretly recorded by Channel 4 and other allegations do not represent the values or operations of the firm and his suspension reflects the seriousness with which we view this violation,” Cambridge Analytica’s board said in a statement Tuesday.

The U.K.-based company, which worked on behalf of Donald Trump’s 2016 U.S. presidential campaign, is accused of improperly accessing Facebook Inc. user profiles. Cambridge Analytica said Alexander Tayler will serve as acting CEO while the probe is underway.

