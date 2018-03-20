Amazon Just Accidentally Revealed Its Plans For Whole Foods

A grocery pickup service may be coming to Whole Foods.

An online job posting discovered by the Puget Sound Business Journal suggests that Amazon plans to offer a pickup service for groceries at the chain, allowing it to better compete with stores like Kroger and Walmart that already offer in-store pickup.

The now-deleted job posting was for two finance managers that would work with select retail leaders and product managers to introduce the new service using Amazon’s existing Prime Now app. From the posting, it looks as though shoppers would not only be able to pick up groceries, but also some Amazon purchases as well, Business Insider notes.

Amazon recently started offering free two-hour delivery from Whole Foods via the Prime Now app and is still in the process of rolling that feature out to all Whole Foods stores. Amazon acquired Whole Foods for $13.7 billion last year.