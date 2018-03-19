Kroger to Stop Selling Magazines About Assault Rifles

Kroger plans to stop selling magazines about assault rifles in its stores, just weeks after ending sales of guns and ammunition to shoppers under the age of 21.

The change in policy, announced on Friday, follows the recent school shooting in Parkland, Fla., in which 17 students and educators were killed. The grocery chain said it would phase in the removal of the magazines at its stores.

Kroger did not name the specific magazine titles that would be affected by its decision. Magazines such as Field & Stream often focus on hunting rifles, while publications such as Guns & Ammo and Tactical Life often have military-style assault rifles on the cover, USA Today reports.

Fred Meyer, a superstore chain owned by Kroger, announced that it would no longer sell firearms of any kind in its 132 locations following the Florida shooting. The retailer stopped selling assault riles several years ago.

Following the Florida shooting, Walmart announced it would no longer sell guns to anyone under the age of 21 in its stores.