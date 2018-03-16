These Are the 11 Best Deals on Food and Drinks for St. Patrick's Day 2018

Restaurants and bars throughout the country are going green for St. Patrick’s Day 2018.

From green doughnuts at Dunkin’ Donuts to mint-flavored milkshakes at Baskin Robbins, fast food chains and bars are taking part in St. Patrick’s Day with specialty foods, discounts and more.

And while St. Patrick’s Day doesn’t isn’t officially until Saturday, March 17, some of this year’s deals start early.

Check out some of the best St. Patrick’s Day food and drink deals below.

Baskin Robbins is giving away free samples of its Mint Chip ‘n Oreo Cookies milkshake on Saturday, March 17 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The ice cream company is also selling a green cake made in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

Chili’s won’t just observe St. Patrick’s Day for one day. Instead, it’s serving a margarita called The Lucky Jameson for $5 throughout the month of March.

Bar Louie is inviting patrons to get “lucked up” on Saturday, March 17 with an all-day St. Patrick’s Day celebration at participating locations. Green beer and whiskey shots will be on tap.

Grab your crew and unleash your Leprechaun at the @BarLouie St Pat’s Day Bash this Saturday 🍀🍻 pic.twitter.com/5ES7AQ0ITf — Patriot Place (@PatriotPlace) March 12, 2018

Bruegger’s bagels are turning green for St. Patrick’s Day 2018. Customers can get $2 off a big bagel bundle, which includes a baker’s dozen of bagels and two tubs of cream cheese. The green bagels will be available at participating bakeries from March 16 to March 17.

It’s almost that time of year again! Green bagels comin’ at ya March 16 & 17. Sign up for our Eclub and be the first to claim your green bagels! https://t.co/KX9woRsALm 🍀 pic.twitter.com/4yVOLV85VQ — Bruegger's (@Brueggers) March 13, 2018

Cracker Barrel is putting a slightly Southern twist on a traditional Irish meal for St. Patrick’s Day with corned beef and cabbage, served with carrots, potatoes and biscuits or muffins through March 17.

You won’t find a pot of gold here but your Corned Beef n’ Cabbage comes with golden biscuits or corn muffins. Available March 12-17th. 🌈💰 #StPatricksDay pic.twitter.com/h2UEfvEBcR — Cracker Barrel (@CrackerBarrel) March 12, 2018

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with free chips and queso on Friday, March 16, with the purchase of another food item. Customers should ask for a “pot o’ gold” when placing their orders.

Get in the #Stpatricksday spirit and enjoy FREE chips and Queso on Friday March 16th! Just ask for a "pot o' gold" when placing your order. Purchase required. One per guest. #freequeso pic.twitter.com/Xkv7GsaA3z — California Tortilla (@caltort) March 14, 2018

For the month of March, Dairy Queen is offering a Mint Oreo Blizzard.

This is the créme de menthe of the crop. Taste victory with the Mint @Oreo BLIZZARD of the Month. pic.twitter.com/mlatB6aVMN — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 8, 2018

Dunkin’ Donuts created a Mint Brownie doughnut, which includes a mint-chocolate brownie batter filling topped with green icing and brownie crumbles. The coffee chain is also giving customers a chance to win a year’s supply of doughnuts when they share how they are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day online with the hashtags #DDLuckyDozen and #Sweepstakes.

In honor of our green-frosted Mint Brownie Donut, share how you're celebrating St. Patrick’s Day w/ us! A dozen lucky fans will WIN a year’s worth of free donuts & one grand prize trip to our HQ! Use #DDLuckyDozen & #Sweepstakes! NoPurNec.18+ Ends 3/17/18: https://t.co/eBzbRmARZ8 pic.twitter.com/2BHIaYP33W — Dunkin' Donuts (@dunkindonuts) March 13, 2018

The green and minty Shamrock Shake is back through Saturday, March 17.

Green today, gone tomorrow. Get sipping on all the minty #ShamrockShake greatness before it’s gone. pic.twitter.com/VNDLd0yN5W — McDonald's (@McDonalds) March 9, 2018

It’s an all-day celebration of the Irish on St. Patrick’s Day at participating McCormick & Schmick’s locations across the country. The restaurant is offering specialty foods and drinks all day Saturday, March 17. Find your location here.

TGI Fridays is selling green beer plus two new cocktails called the Pot’ O Gold and a Rainbow Shot for $5 each at participating locations for St. Patrick’s Day weekend.