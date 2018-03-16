HSBC Pay Gap, Rihanna Snap, Skimm Investment: Broadsheet March 16

• Mind HSBC’s gap. Remember when I wrote about Barclays and the data that shows that it’s paying its female investment bankers just under half what it pays their male counterparts (on average)? Well, the pay gap plot thickens.

HSBC, the UK’s largest bank, just published its wage data, revealing that it pays women a full 59% less than men, on average, according to the difference in hourly pay in 2017. The numbers are specific to HSBC Bank, which employs more than 23,500 people.

The bank blames the gap on the fact that women hold only 23% of HSBC’s senior leadership roles (i.e. the ones with the largest salaries), arguing, as Quartz puts it, “that equal pay isn’t the problem, it’s the distribution of women in the company’s hierarchy.”

Obviously, it’s important that women at the bank (and everywhere!) are receiving equal pay for equal work, and it’s frustrating that this particular data dump doesn’t allow us to compare the salaries of men and women in equivalent jobs. That said, the fact that the bank has so few women in top roles isn’t exactly something to tout. On a macro scale, it’s impossible to separate the issues of pay equity and women’s representation in leadership. Until we achieve both, women won’t have achieved real workplace equality.

Quartz