Brainstorm Health: Freezing Your Brain, Lundbeck Parkinson's Deal, Louise Slaughter Passes

Silicon Valley has no shortage of out-there ideas ostensibly meant to change the world. The latest? A straight up Black Mirror-esque proposal to chemically freeze human brains in an effort to “preserve neurons and synapses” and, theoretically, digitally upload memories.

Y Combinator venture Nectome is offering to “embalm” your brain for $10,000 to keep it crisp and, well, freshly brain-y. There is one catch, though: The process will kill you, as the company states upfront (it’s “100% fatal,” according to the founders).

Nectome is gearing its pitch to terminally ill patients who would then be connected to life support systems, put under anesthesia, and then injected with a chemical embalming cocktail, as my colleague Grace Donnelly writes—all while still technically alive. And Y Combinator president Sam Altman (alongside another two dozen reported paying customers) are already on board with the experiment. “I assume my brain will be uploaded to the cloud,” Altman tells MIT Technology Review.

