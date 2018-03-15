• Bloody hell. The fairytale storybook featuring blood testing startup Theranos and once-upon-a-time wunderkind Elizabeth Holmes was slammed shut yesterday when the SEC charged the former unicorn and its founder with fraud. Holmes settled the charges by forfeiting her voting control of Theranos, paying a $500,000 fine, and agreeing to not serve as a public company officer or director for ten years.

A few years back, the 30-something Holmes became a biotech and media darling after founding Theranos, a company that promised to conduct “the full range” of lab tests with just a few drops of blood. But according to the SEC’s allegations, Holmes raised some $700 million from investors as part of years-long scheme in which she exaggerated or lied about Theranos’s technical capabilities and its financial performance.

“The Theranos story is an important lesson for Silicon Valley,” Jina Choi, director of the SEC’s regional office in San Francisco, said yesterday. “Innovators who seek to revolutionize and disrupt an industry must tell investors the truth about what their technology can do today, not just what they hope it might do someday.”

It feels like that lesson is beginning to be learned. The sensationalism that gave rise to Theranos’s hype and astronomical valuation—at one point, it was worth $9 billion—has ceded, somewhat, to skepticism, as consumers, lawmakers, and tech’s own elite give the side-eye to the industry’s bro culture and its (so-far) feckless policing of misinformation.

What might be the bigger takeaway is the fate of Holmes herself. Once heralded as the next Steve Jobs with her monochrome uniform of black turtlenecks, Holmes topped Forbes list of self-made female billionaires in 2015 with an estimated net worth of $4.5 billion. That fortune, of course, was based largely on stock that is now likely worthless. In fact, the SEC noted that while earning at most $390,000 a year in salary between 2013 and 2015, Holmes “never sold any of her Theranos stock.” So, as Bloomberg’s Matt Levine put it, Holmes was, in a very real sense, “the biggest victim of her own fraud.”