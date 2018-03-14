Eastern High School students walk out of class and assemble on their football field for the National School Walkout, a nation-wide protest against gun violence in Washington, DC on March 14, 2018.

Students participated in a nationwide walkout to protest gun violence and advocate for gun control at 10 a.m. today in the biggest demonstration of student activism yet. The nearly 3,000 demonstrations across the country will last 17 minutes to honor the 17 people killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School exactly one month ago.

Students from Maine to Hawaii and from elementary to university levels plan to raise awareness about school safety and the impact of gun violence. Some will hold a walkout, memorial service, register students to vote, or call lawmakers to address gun violence and make a change.

The #Enough Walkout is organized by EMPOWER , the youth branch of the Women's March. Those participating have three main demands for Congress—to ban assault weapons, require universal background checks prior to gun sales, and pass a gun violence restraining order law that serves as a red flag for violent behavior. For those who aren't students or teachers, the #Enough organizers asked people to wear orange which is a color associated with gun violence prevention.

