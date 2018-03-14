The Most Helpful Advice These Powerful Latina Businesswomen Have Ever Received

The 50 Most Powerful Latinas in business have certainly not gotten to their top jobs without encouraging words and support from family and friends. Below, the most helpful advice a few of the women have received:

“You’re never done with the role you’re in when you are ready to take your next career step. It requires letting go of the present and being willing to take a risk for the future.”—Yasmine Winkler, CEO, Central Region, UnitedHealth

“Speak up, take risks, and ask—nurture your tenacity.”—Ofelia Melendrez, U.S. VP and GM of McDonald’s Southern California Region, McDonald’s USA

“When you feel yourself getting too comfortable, purposefully push yourself outside of your comfort zone—that’s where all the learning is.” —Maria Martinez, President, Salesforce Customer Success Group and Success Cloud, General Manager, Salesforce Latin America

“Always continue to learn and stay open to new ideas and paths. Remember to share what you’ve learned with those coming after you.”—Carly Sanchez, EVP, Head of Talent Acquistion, Strategy & Delivery, Wells Fargo

“You will fire yourself from this firm, unless you understand that your best is better than most.”—Maria Moats, Vice Chair, U.S. & Mexico Assurance Leader, PwC

“The best version of who I am is my authentic self. Embrace your culture and leverage its uniqueness to differentiate yourself as a leader.”—Yvonne Garcia, SVP, Global Head of Client Solutions and Program Management Operations, Investment Manager Services, StateStreet

“Become a life learner (of yourself) with humility and grace, and give it away to the people who will make this world a better place.”—Betty Uribe, EVP, California Bank & Trust

“Stay humble and hungry. Focus on making the greatest contribution with your talents as there lies the real rewards.”—Grace Puma, EVP Global Operations, PepsiCo

“The only challenges you have are those you create for yourself.”—Gisel Ruiz, Chief Operating Officer, Sam’s Club