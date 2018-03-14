Microsoft Store Cuts Laptop Prices By 31.4% To Celebrate Pi Day

Microsoft is celebrating Pi Day—a nerdy celebration of math held annually on March 14—by cutting the price of some laptops sold on its online store by 31.4%.

The technology giant joins other companies like Whole Foods and Boston Market that are using Pi Day as a promotional event to sell products at discounted prices.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Pi Day, which celebrate mathematics through the recognition of the first three digits of Pi, the mathematical constant that’s fundamental to understanding geometry and related number crunching. For those of you who slept through junior high school math, Pi starts with the numbers 3.14 (the numeric representation of March 14).

Unlike Google (goog), which chose to honor Pi Day with a Google Doodle and pie recipe, or restaurants like Marie Calendar’s that are selling actual pies, Microsoft (msft) chose to play up on Pi Day’s mathematics roots by discounting computers.

Some of the deals available on the Microsoft Store include a Dell XPS 13 Laptop that costs $1,099 instead of $1,399. An Alienware 17 R4 laptop now costs $1,499 instead of $1,699, while an HP Inc. (hpq) Spectre laptop costs $1,099 instead of $1,249.

Microsoft also dropped the price of couple of laptops to exactly $314, including a Dell Inspiron 13, an Asus VivoBook, and an HP Pavillion laptop.