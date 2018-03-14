President Trump Will Name Larry Kudlow as Economic Adviser

President Donald Trump plans to name economist and CNBC contributor Larry Kudlow to replace Gary Cohn as director of the White House National Economic Council, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed people familiar with the decision.

Trump may announce the move as soon as Thursday, the network reported. On Tuesday, the president said the 70-year-old Kudlow had “a very good chance” at getting the job.

“I’m looking at Larry Kudlow very strongly,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House on Tuesday for a trip to California. “He now has come around to believing in tariffs.”