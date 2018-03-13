Apple has announced some important details for its next big event, where the tech giant is expected to make some important announcements concerning iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

The 2018 iteration of Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (typically abbreviated to “WWDC“) has been scheduled to take place from June 4-8. Once again, the expo will be held at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, not far from the Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino.

Registration for the event is now open through Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. PDT. But registration with an Apple developer account through the online portal does not guarantee entry as Apple notes “the opportunity to buy tickets to WWDC18 is offered by random selection.” Those lucky attendees who are chosen to attend will have to pay $1,599 for admittance.

Contrary to many of Apple’s (aapl) flashy iPhone and iPad announcements in usually September and October each year, WWDC is targeted more toward developers than direct customers. Nevertheless, the opening keynote with CEO Tim Cook and top executives usually draws a big crowd in person and remotely via livestream.

Viewers can usually expect major announcements and advancements for Apple’s major operating systems, iOS and MacOS, which in turn mean big changes and surprises for the devices that run on them: iPhone and iPad, and Mac computers, respectively.

However, there are chances that we can see some hardware updates as well, as HomePod and Apple Watch have also been in the spotlight at WWDC in years past. Mashable reports that it’s possible we could see announcements for lower-cost iPhones and iPads as well as an updated MacBook Air.