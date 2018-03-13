Apple's Brand Reputation Rank Plummets as Tesla's Soars

Apple and Google have some work to do on their reputations. Meanwhile, Tesla is on the upswing.

The iPhone maker ranked in 29th and Alphabet’s Google in 28th in the annual Harris Poll Reputation Quotient ranking. Last year, Apple was in fifth place in the study and Google landed in eighth place, according to Reuters, which earlier reported on the results. Apple was in second place in the study in 2016.

Elon Musk’s Tesla, however, is climbing the charts. The electric car maker was in ninth place last year and took the third spot in the 2018 ranking, putting it behind Amazon, which secured the best reputation in the study. Wegmans Food Markets came in second place.

The Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, which has been conducted since 1999, is among the most expansive surveys of consumer opinions about companies. This year’s poll included responses from nearly 26,000 U.S. adults surveyed between December 11 to January 12. According to Reuters, they were asked to judge the reputations of the “most visible” corporations.

In an interview with Reuters, John Gerzema, the CEO of the Harris Poll, said that Apple and Google’s significant drop in the study is likely due to their lack of flashy new products. Apple, for instance, has historically done better in the poll when it releases a major new device like the iPhone or iPad. Since the company has focused mainly on improvements to existing hardware, its brand appeal could be waning.

Tesla, meanwhile is soaring thanks to its founder Elon Musk. The Tesla chief’s efforts on a variety of technologies, including his SpaceX company for space travel, has only helped to raise the public opinion on his many brands, Gerzema told Reuters.

“He’s a modern-day carnival barker,” Gerzema said. “It’s incredible.”