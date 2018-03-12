Buick Is Offering Free In-Car Wi-Fi for March Madness

Buick is making it easier for drivers to catch every moment of March Madness this year with free Wi-Fi.

Owners of OnStar 4G LTE-equipped Buick vehicles are eligible to get one month of 4G LTE Wi-Fi in their vehicles for free. The bandwidth is provided by AT&T, and the deal is only good for customers who don’t already have data subscriptions.

The minds behind the deal are also likely hoping that you decide to keep that subscription after the free month. Following a similar promotion last year, GM says that it saw monthly data usage increase more than 150 percent in its vehicles.

In order to take advantage of the promotion, drivers need to visit Buick’s website and enter their emails and Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) between now and March 16th.

Unlimited Wi-Fi typically costs $20 a month for Buick vehicles, allowing up to seven devices to be connected at a time.

Buick is also an NCAA partner.