Today Is Your Last Chance to Get YouTube TV for $35 a Month

If you’ve been trying to decide whether or not to subscribe to YouTube’s live TV service, then today’s your day.

Monday, March 12 is the last day you can subscribe to the service for $35 a month. Tomorrow, the price goes up by $5 to $40 per month. If you subscribe today (or already have), then you’ll be grandfathered in at the original rate.

YouTube announced the price change last month. At the same time, the Google-owned property announced that it would be adding number of additional channels, including TBS, TNT, CNN, truTV, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, and Turner Classic Movies. Last week, YouTube also announced a new deal with Major League Baseball to bring MLB’s live television channel to the service.

The new $40 rate will bring the YouTube service up to the same price offered by many of its competitors. Both Hulu’s Live TV option and Sony’s PlayStation Vue are priced at $40 per month.

Yet there are a few cheaper options out there: DirecTV Now also starts at $35, and Sling TV starts at $20. Both offer a variety of channels, but fewer options, than their higher-priced competition, The Verge notes.

YouTubeTV also offers a free DVR options in which users can record and store an unlimited amount programming for up to nine months.