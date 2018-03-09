Term Sheet -- Friday, March 9

Happy Friday, Term Sheet readers.

Eyewear company Warby Parker is looking to raise $75 million in Series E funding, Cheddar first reported. The new funding is expected to value Warby at more than $1.2 billion, which was its last valuation back in 2015.

Many people have speculated that Warby would go public soon, but this fundraise confirms the company’s plans to stay private for now. In total, Warby has approximately raised $216 million in venture funding from investors including T. Rowe Price, General Catalyst, and Lerer Hippeau.

Here’s one question: If Warby’s not seeking an IPO in the near future, could it be on Amazon’s radar as a potential acquisition target? It’s certainly not a far-fetched idea. An acquisition by Amazon could improve Warby’s distribution and reduce shipping costs while giving Amazon the ability to increase touchpoints with existing customers. According to FourSquare data, 80% of Warby customers shop at Whole Foods (recently bought by Amazon), so that’s also something to consider.

…MEANWHILE, things aren’t looking so good for traditional retailers. Toys ‘R’ Us is considering closing all of its U.S. stores. The retailer is making preparations for a liquidation of its bankrupt U.S. operations after failing to find a buyer or reach a debt restructure with lenders. As Forerunner Ventures’ Kirsten Green (an early investor in Warby) recently said, “To compete, you have to deliver more and you have deliver better. I think that’s an opportunity for founders looking to start companies, but it’ll be a challenge for others in more traditional retail.” Ain’t that the truth.

WEEKEND READS: Fortune was recognized by the Society of American Business Editors and Writers for some of this year’s best business journalism. One of the winning stories was “The Billion-Dollar Loophole,” an investigation into the Republican tax plan revealing that many of the biggest tax-avoidance schemes were left untouched—and a cottage industry has sprung up to cash in on one of them. Read all of the winning stories here.