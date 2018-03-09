There have been a spate of “crazy teacher” stories lately – like the middle school teacher who ran a white supremacist podcast in her spare time – perhaps inspired by the fear that some of them will end up armed on campus. But it’s worth noting that while the stories may be alarming, they have become newsworthy enough to warrant immediate action. Dayanna Volitich, the social studies teacher/podcaster who has shared the belief that science says that white people are superior, has been removed from her classroom and is now under investigation. Next, consider the sad tale of now-suspended Florida middle school math teacher David Swinyar, known to throw the n-word around in class while telling students not to date African Americans “because they are not worth it.”