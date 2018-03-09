Lean In, Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama: Broadsheet March 9

• Happy Lean In-versary! It’s hard to believe it, but Lean In, Sheryl Sandberg’s wildly popular book about women’s need to push for gender equality in the workplace, was published five years ago. Bloomberg’s Claire Suddaith and Rebecca Greenfield ask what has changed in those five years. Their answer: both everything and nothing.

On the one hand, the U.S. gender pay gap hasn’t budged, the number of female CEOs in the Fortune 500 still hovers around 5%, women in the U.S. still do about one-third more housework and twice as much child care as men, and only 14% of all U.S. workers have an employer that offers paid family leave—up from 11% when Lean In was published.

At the same time, the book, which was translated into 30 languages and led to 35,000 Lean In discussion groups around the world, has undoubtedly altered the conversations women are having with each other and their employees. One heartening statistic: Men and women are now asking for raises and promotions at comparable rates, which wasn’t the case five years ago. (Women are still less likely to get them.)

As Suddaith and Greenfield note, “In 2018 the idea that women seeking career advancement should simply speak up more, stop doubting their own abilities, and start asking for what they deserve seems quaint.” Readers of this newsletter know that there are barriers to women’s advancement that are out of our immediate control, be it unconscious bias, sexual harassment, pay discrimination, or adequate parental leave.

Yet the Bloomberg reporters are optimistic—and so am I—about the progress that has been made over the last five years: “Maybe women needed to lean in to find out what they were up against. Now that they know, they’re determined to keep leaning. You can see it in the marches, in the push for companies to release their salary data, in the record-setting 79 women running to be state governors this fall.”

Bloomberg