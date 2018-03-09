Jeff Bezos Had a Record-Breaking One-Year Net Worth Jump

Jeff Bezos didn’t just top this year’s list of the World’s Billionaires.

With a $112 billion net worth, he not only leapfrogged over Bill Gates with his $90 billion, but also managed the biggest single-year increase of any individual on the list in the last 100 years—and became the first ever centi-billionaire.

To reach his record-breaking $112 billion, Bezos’s net worth jumped $39.2 billion over the last year. He outdid his own previous record, which was a one-year climb of $27.6 billion between 2016 and 2017, and the previously biggest one-year increase held by Larry Ellison whose net worth jumped $27.5 billion from 1999 to 2000.

But Bezos isn’t stopping there. Since the publication of the World’s Billionaires list, Bezos’s net worth has reportedly already increased to $127.8 billion—a $15.8 billion jump in less than a month. If the start of this year is any indication, Bezos is well-positioned to break his own record again next year. Unless, of course, Bezos’s pal at the top of the list Bill Gates is right: he fears another recession could be imminent.