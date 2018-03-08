In celebration of International Women’s Day today, Kentucky Fried Chicken in Malaysia has temporarily replaced Colonel Sanders on its online logo with his wife, Claudia Sanders.

The chain’s Malaysian site describes Claudia as “the 12th ingredient to the Colonel’s 11 secret herbs and spices.” She was reportedly responsible for shipping the fried chicken’s spices to restaurants around the country, a task she often worked on late into the night.

The logo did not change in the United States.

The move comes after KFC selected Reba McEntire to play Colonel Sanders in an ad campaign for its new Smoky Mountain BBQ Chicken sandwich. McEntire is the first women to ever portray the fried chicken chain’s founder.

In addition to KFC, many other businesses have temporarily changed their logos to celebrate the day. Johnny Walker has transformed its bottle into “Jane Walker” for the month, replacing the iconic walking man with a woman, and McDonald’s has turned its M logo upside down for the day online and at one restaurant in California, making it a W for women.

Yesterday Mattel also unveiled a set of “role model” Barbies modeled after iconic women.