International Women's Day, #PressforProgress, Betsy DeVos: Broadsheet March 8

• Happy March 8th! Don’t worry if you don’t know exactly what International Women’s Day is all about—we’ve got a basic primer for you right here. This year’s theme (and hashtag) is #PressforProgress, and the purpose of the day is just that—to call for global gender parity.

For a bit of historical context, our colleague Claire Zillman has an insightful look into why purple is the official color of the holiday—and why women have long used the color of their outfits to make a political statement. (You’ll see that strategy in full effect in these photos of IWD marches and gatherings over the years.) Claire also dug into the way the day has evolved into something more commercial, becoming something of a “corporate pile-on of feel-good ads and product rollouts as brands rush to chime in on the pro-woman conversation.” Here’s her analysis of how the #MeToo era has raised the bar for branded IWD promotions.

Val took the opportunity to ask ten powerful women—including designer Diane von Furstenberg, former Michelle Obama chief of staff Tina Tchen, actress and This Bar Saves Lives co-founder Kristen Bell, and former DuPont CEO Ellen Kullman—to share their best piece of advice for Broadsheet readers. Their responses are worth your time…

We also have an op-ed from another Obama administration vet—Valerie Jarrett—who urges women to celebrate the spirit of the holiday throughout the year by getting involved in the push for equality. “Over the last year, women have risen to the forefront of activism and have demanded more from our government, our employers, and our communities,” writes Jarrett. “We have been advocating for a range of goals, from fair workplaces to equal pay and reproductive health care. We won’t stop until we achieve the treatment we deserve.”

And on a slightly different note: If today’s newsletter seems fueled by more vitamin D than usual, that’s because I’m in sunny San Francisco this week for the Great Places to Work Summit. I’ll be talking to Thrive Global’s Arianna Huffington and SAP’s Jennifer Morgan today and attending the gathering’s International Women’s Day celebration tonight. If you happen to be there, please come by and say hi.