Man’s Drunken $1,600 Uber Ride Will Be Covered by a Company That's Just Happy He Wasn't Driving

A New Jersey company will reimburse the man who accidentally ordered a $1,635 Uber to his home state while drunk.

Eat Clean Bro, which specializes in delivering healthy meals, announced on Tuesday via social media that it would reimburse Kenny Bachman, as a thank you for not driving while drunk.

“After reading your story we’ve decided to pay off Kenny Bachman’s entire Uber bill,” a company spokesperson tweeted. “Like Kenny, we’re also based in New Jersey. We support his decision to take safe transportation home instead of driving drunk.”

@J_Schneider After reading your story we've decided to pay off Kenny Bachman's entire Uber bill. Like Kenny, we're also based in New Jersey. We support his decision to take safe transportation home instead of driving drunk. #bekindbro — eatcleanbro (@eatcleanbro) March 6, 2018

Jamie Giovinazzo, founder of Eat Clean Bro in Freehold, New Jersey, told the Associated Press that Bachman’s decision helped keep the roadway safe for other motorists.

Bachman ordered an Uber during a night out in Morgantown, W.Va., and mistakenly thought his Uber would take him to West Virginia University, where he was staying. He blacked out in the car, and woke up to discover he was halfway through the 300-mile journey back to his home in Gloucester County.

“I just woke up,” Bachman told NJ.com, “And I’m thinking, ‘Why the f—- am I in the car next to some random ass dude I don’t even know?”

Bachman had previously launched a GoFundMe campaign to pay the fare. The money raised will instead go to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, according to the Associated Press.