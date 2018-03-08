After three days of back panels and presentations, the Brainstorm Design conference, jointly hosted by Fortune, Time, and Wallpaper* in Singapore, ended on Thursday.

“Our goal here was to bring the different tribes of the design community together,” said Clay Chandler, chair of Brainstorm Design. “And I think we achieved that in a small way.”

Over the last few days, leading CEOs, academics and designers spanning all industries engaged in an array of panels to grapple with hefty questions about business and design: What does it mean to be a designer in the 21st century? What is good design? What is bad design? Why does it matter? How can businesses harness the power of design to meet the needs of consumers?

Over 300 attendees from 33 countries convened to learn from designers from Wallpaper*’s Design Power 200 list as well as business leaders from Fortune 500 companies on how design thinking can be implemented into 21st century business strategy.

Chandler wrapped up the plenum with thanks to all of the conference’s supporters: the city of Singapore and its Design Council and Economic Development Board, McKinsey & Company (mckinsey), and WeWork (wework).

Brainstorm Design is the brainchild of Norman Pearlstine, senior advisor to Brainstorm Design and former editor-in-chief and vice chairman of Time Inc.

The conversation resumes next year at Brainstorm Design 2019 in Singapore on Mar. 5-7.

