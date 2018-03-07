International Women’s Day is upon us. This year’s theme is #PressForProgress, “a strong call-to-action to press forward and progress gender parity.” In the spirit of the holiday, Fortune asked ten powerful women how we can all press forward—and to share with us their favorite pieces of advice. Here is what they said:
1. Kristen Bell, actress and co-founder of This Bar Saves Lives
2. Diane von Furstenberg, fashion designer and activist
3. Valerie Jarrett, former senior advisor to President Obama
4. Tina Tchen, Michelle Obama’s former chief of staff and Time’s Up campaign leader
5. Ellen Kullman, retired chairman and CEO of DuPont; co-chair of Paradigm for Parity
6. Sophia Amoruso, founder and CEO of Girlboss
