International Women’s Day is upon us. This year’s theme is #PressForProgress, “a strong call-to-action to press forward and progress gender parity.” In the spirit of the holiday, Fortune asked ten powerful women how we can all press forward—and to share with us their favorite pieces of advice. Here is what they said:

1. Kristen Bell, actress and co-founder of This Bar Saves Lives

“Cher once told me if it doesn’t matter in five years, it doesn’t matter. When Cher tells you something, you listen. I find myself consistently applying this to many areas in my life. It’s really helped me learn to focus my energy on the things that truly matter, and how to let go of the smaller things that don’t always deserve the amount of attention we give them.”

2. Diane von Furstenberg, fashion designer and activist

“The most important relationship you have in life is the one you have with yourself and once you have that, every other relationship is a plus and not a must.”

3. Valerie Jarrett, former senior advisor to President Obama

“The best advice I’ve ever received is to push yourself outside of your comfort zone.”

4. Tina Tchen, Michelle Obama’s former chief of staff and Time’s Up campaign leader

“No one else will care more about your career than you.”

5. Ellen Kullman, retired chairman and CEO of DuPont; co-chair of Paradigm for Parity

“No one gives you power. Don’t wait or ask for permission. You have to take it. Just go get it done.”

6. Sophia Amoruso, founder and CEO of Girlboss

“My dear friend and colleague, Neha Gandhi, editor-in-chief and COO of Girlboss, once told me that ‘failure is not something to be feared; it is something to be cherished and celebrated.’”

7. Sarah Robb O’Hagan, CEO of Flywheel Sports

“My Dad always told me, ‘nothing ventured, nothing gained’. He would remind me that playing it safe, and waiting for things to come was never a good recipe for success. He believed that you had to be willing to take risks and believe in yourself in order to see what you were truly capable of. It is timeless advice that has worked at so many different moments in my life. From my first job out of university when my application was rejected causing me to create a new path, to the many times in my career when I was willing to relocate to new countries and cities in the pursuit of new experiences.”

8. Esther Perel, psychotherapist and author

“Sometimes, the right thing to do is to leave, and sometimes, it is to stay. Every choice has its consequences.”

9. Brooke Baldwin, CNN journalist

“Embrace being uncomfortable. Revel in it. And when you get too comfortable… then it’s time to start looking for your next adventure.’”

10. Julie Smolyansky, CEO of Lifeway Foods