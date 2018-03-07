World's Richest Women, Texas Primary, Jennifer Garner: Broadsheet March 7th

• Get that glamour work. Readers of this newsletter are probably familiar with the concept of “office housework,” which includes tasks like taking notes, reserving conference rooms, and ordering lunch. Unsurprisingly, women are usually the ones getting stuck with it. But spending time planning birthdays and getting her male colleagues coffee isn’t the only thing hurting the average woman in the workplace. She’s also significantly less likely to get assigned to “glamour work”—assignments that may get her noticed by senior leadership and can lead to a promotion.

HBR reports that white women were 20% less likely than white men to get assigned to glamour projects, while women of color were 35% less likely. For lawyers, the findings were similar: white women were 18% less likely and women of color were almost 30% less likely than white men to say they have equal opportunity to high-quality assignments.

How do managers fix the disparity? One way is to make the selection process more transparent. “Formalize the pool of employees with the requisite skills by writing it down. Establish a rotation of plum assignments with the pool…Some companies have instituted formal systems where an ‘assignments czar’ is in charge of doling them out, monitoring peoples’ workloads, and making sure employees are getting equal opportunities.”

While some managers may argue that certain assignments can or should be given to high-performers, that argument is a weak one (if only two people at a company can handle a challenging assignment, that’s a major problem). A better approach is to invest time in getting others up to speed—or to “reframe the assignment, breaking it into smaller pieces that other people can work on.” Doing so will help women share the spotlight and bring in diversity of thought—which we all know can make a final product that much stronger.

Harvard Business Review