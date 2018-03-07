Wagons Aren't Dead. Just Ask Subaru.

If the Subaru Outback went back to its wagon roots, took on a slightly lower profile, and took on a more angular sporty facade, you’d get the company’s latest concept the new Viziv Tourer.

Subaru has been introducing Viziv concept cars since 2013, all of which typically give a hint at where the automaker is headed with its next-generation vehicles. This time, the Subaru Viziv Tourer concept, which was unveiled at the 2018 International Geneva Motor Show, gives a glimpse at a sporty wagon future.

The dimensions are slightly off for it to be an Outback platform underneath. The Viziv Tourer is 188 inches long, almost the same length as the Outback. But it’s also possible that this concept is showing off what Subaru’s WRX will become.

Subaru Viziv Concept is displayed at the 88th Geneva International Motor Show on March 6, 2018 in Geneva, Switzerland. Robert Hradil—Getty Images

Subaru says the Viziv Tourer has symmetrical all-wheel drive and a boxer engine along with next-generation driver assistance technology that the automaker wants to put in its production vehicles by 2020.