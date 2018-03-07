Steven Spielberg May Have a Flop on His Hands With 'Ready Player One'

Steven Spielberg is one of the most successful directors of all time. Generally, his name on the marquis is a huge draw. But as his latest movie, Ready Player One, nears its premiere, his magic doesn’t seem as strong as it usually does.

The movie, based on Ernest Cline’s novel, is a celebration of pop culture, set within a sci-fi story in a dystopian future. And to emphasize that, Warner Bros. released a slew of posters on Tuesday, using characters in the film to recreate classic film posters (like The Matrix, The Iron Giant, and Back To the Future).

It didn’t go well.

The Internet erupted with vitriolic criticism of the posters and the film’s premise.

I used to dream about the day somebody would write fanfiction about stuff I wrote but I feel like if anything I wrote had been written into Ready Player One I would feel kind of dirty — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) March 6, 2018

I thought Schindler's List would be the most depressing movie by Steven Spielberg but Ready Player One is shaping up to take that spot. — That No Good Rotten Megosi (@Megos95) March 6, 2018

ready player one should be 100 minutes of someone standing at the bottom of an enormous landfill that is slowly filled with funko pops, first burying the person at the bottom, then overflowing, breaching the oceans, suffocating the earth — Zac Bertschy (@ActionZacku) March 6, 2018

The marketing of READY PLAYER ONE is so far a market campaign to make me leave the internet and never see a movie again. — Kelly Tindall (@kellytindall) March 6, 2018

Ready Player One might just be the thing that unites both sides of the internet together in hating it. It's truly a blessing in its own way. — Junior Senator DryChris Del Monte (I-ON) (@GameJudgeTPS) March 6, 2018

Incurring the wrath of the pop culture fans you were hoping to lure to the theater isn’t a promising start for the film, which will continue its PR blitzkrieg at the South by Southwest conference next week.

Spielberg hasn’t had a true box office blockbuster for a while. Last year’s The Post has earned $80.5 million life to date, according to Box Office Mojo. And 2016’s The BFG only took in $55 million. The director’s last true smash was 2012’s Lincoln, which made $182 million.

Of course, Spielberg still has fans, so some people did defend the film.

Why is the Internet hating on Ready Player One so hard lmao — Not @SageTerrence (@NewTSage) March 6, 2018

Um, what did Ready Player One do to you, Film Twitter? — Chris Agar (@ChrisAgar90) March 6, 2018

The scepticism surrounding Ready Player One makes me really sad. What part of "directed by Steven Spielberg" do people not understand? Did everyone suddenly erase his filmography from their brains? — Stefan Ellison (@MisterCoat) March 6, 2018

Ready Player One will hit theaters on Mar. 29.