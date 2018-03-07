The Playboy Mansion Gets Permanent Protection

With Hugh Hefner’s death in 2017, the Playboy Mansion was officially no longer a part of the company he founded. Neighbor Daren Metropoulos bought the estate in August 2016 for $100 million—with the stipulation that Hefner would be allowed to live there for the rest of his life.

But despite fears Metropoulos planned to demolish the Playboy Mansion, the Hostess and Pabst Blue Ribbon heir has taken steps to ensure that the mansion is never torn down.

The mansion won’t be added to the city’s list of historic cultural landmarks, but Metropoulos reportedly struck a deal with Los Angeles officials that will permanently protect it from demolition, even by future owners.

The deal will allow Metropoulos to repair and renovate the building, which was a bit threadbare and dated, without dealing with the restrictions he would face were it a landmark. Metropoulos says Hefner was aware of the renovation plans before his death.

The Playboy Mansion won't be torn down, despite Hugh Hefner's death. Photograph by Michael Tran FilmMagic

“I’m extremely passionate about its architecture and look forward to this momentous opportunity to transform one of the finest estates in the country,” Metropoulos said in a statement. “As Mr. Hefner was aware, I plan to meticulously refurbish the property with the highest quality and standards in mind.”

The Playboy Mansion was the stuff of legend for many people. Its opulent parties helped define the Playboy magazine lifestyle and it was an exercise in excess that fit Hefner perfectly. The 12-bedroom, 21-bath estate was a hedonist’s dream, with a separate game and guest room, a private zoo, and the enormous swimming pool, with its attached, world-famous grotto. And let’s not forget the models that roamed, and often lived in, the estate.