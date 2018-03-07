Betsy DeVos Visits Scene of Florida High School Shooting Amid Backlash

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos faced student criticism and then abruptly walked out of her own press conference during a visit on Wednesday to the Parkland, Fla. high school where 17 died in a mass shooting last month.

Students who have been vocal about the need for gun control spoke out against DeVos in person and on Twitter. DeVos has advocated for arming teachers.

Good thing I was already planning on sleeping in tomorrow https://t.co/Oy6ALcDHLZ — Emma González (@Emma4Change) March 7, 2018

After her tour, DeVos told reporters during a press conference that her suggestion to arm teachers wasn’t something that would be “required or mandated for every community,’ NY Daily News reports. She also claimed that she would return to the school to sit down with students and “further delve into the issues.”

When pressed about arming school staff, the training involved, and opposition by some students, DeVos walked away from the podium and ended the press conference without answering.

Do something unexpected: answer our questions. You came to our school just for publicity and avoided our questions for the 90 minutes you were actually here. How about you actually do your job? #neveragain #DoYourJob https://t.co/4Ts0INq0gR — Aly Sheehy🦅 (@Aly_Sheehy) March 7, 2018

I thought she would at least give us her "thoughts and prayers," but she refused to even meet/speak with students. I don't understand the point of her being here — Carly Novell (@car_nove) March 7, 2018

The school paper claims DeVos refused to meet with any students or speak with them during her time at Stoneman Douglas High School.