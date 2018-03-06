Short up-top today as I’m preparing to travel to San Francisco to participate in two outstanding events.

I’ll be celebrating International Women’s Day (IWD) on March 8, at a day-long event put on by consulting firm Accenture. It promises to be filled with vital research, real conversation and more importantly, actual actions we can all take to build a more equitable world. (Here is their latest research report, Getting to Equal.)

On Thursday, I’ll be taking the stage at 10:20 am (all times Pacific) to share some lessons I’ve learned from writing raceAhead, and predictions for the year ahead. Then at 10:35 am, I’ll be joined by Sabeen Ali, founder and CEO of AngelHack, a female-owned, female-majority hacker community; and J.D. Sassaman, the senior creative workshop manager at Pier 9, a collaborative maker space for design and digital manufacturing that’s one of the global tech centers belonging to design software giant Autodesk.

You can watch the entire event on Accenture’s website, and two sessions will be simulcast on Facebook. Follow the action at #gettingtoequal or #IWD2018

The next day, March 9, I’ll be hanging with some of the luminaries behind the 100 Best Companies To Work For in 2018, at the annual Great Place To Work For All Summit, now in its fifteenth year. The summit runs from March 7-9, and you can follow along here.

I’ve got an all-star panel at 9:15 am, talking about how innovative and inclusive cultures can create workplaces where people really want to stick around. (How to transform yours? Here’s a hint: It takes some courage.)

Panelists:

Julie Sweet GPTW4ALL summit executive co-chair, CEO – North America, Accenture

Stephanie Linnartz EVP, global chief marketing and commercial officer, Marriott International

Ellyn Shook chief leadership and human resources officer, Accenture

David A. Rodriguez EVP, global chief human resources officer, Marriott International

I’ll be making as many new friends as I can, and reporting madly from the field. Follow along at #GPTW4ALL