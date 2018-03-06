It's Official: Gary Cohn Has Resigned as White House Economic Adviser

Gary Cohn, director of the White House National Economic Council, resigned on Tuesday after President Donald Trump made clear that he would reject globalism and pursue new tariffs on aluminum and steel imports.

Cohn lasted less than 14 months on the job.

A former Goldman Sachs executive and lifelong Democrat known for his support of free trade, Cohn in recent weeks had been working to soften or delay nationalist policies in the Trump Administration. He reportedly told aides last week that he might resign if Trump imposed his planned tariffs.

“It has been an honor to serve my country and enact pro-growth economic policies to benefit the American people, in particular the passage of historic tax reform,” Cohn said in a statement. “I am grateful to the President for giving me this opportunity and wish him and the Administration great success in the future.”

In his White House role, Cohn is credited with leading last year’s effort to overhaul of the U.S. tax code, among other projects. He is the latest in a series of departures of senior administration officials, including communications director Hope Hicks and staff secretary Rob Porter.

Previously on Fortune:

—The U.S. Oil and Gas Industry Is Howling About Donald Trump’s Steel Import Tariffs

—Why Corporate America Hates Trump’s Tariffs Proposal

—How Donald Trump’s Steel and Aluminum Tariffs Could Start a Trade War

—Commentary: Our Last Trade War Was a Global Disaster. This Time Won’t Be Any Different.

—Trump Tweets NAFTA Ultimatum: The Tariffs Stay Until a ‘Fair’ Deal Is Signed