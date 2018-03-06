Here's What People Are Saying About Gary Cohn's Resignation

President Donald Trump’s top economic advisor, Gary Cohn, plans to resign, marking just the latest departure by a top White House official in recent months.

The pending exit, announced on Tuesday, added to the perception of chaos in the Trump Administration, which has careened from leaks about the ongoing Russia investigation to Trump’s surprise announcement about tariffs to the recent departure of White House communications chief Hope Hicks. Tuesday’s announcement also set off a huge reaction on Twitter, where Cohn’s fans and critics chimed in to praise his 14-month tenure or to attack his service.

Cohn, a former Goldman Sachs president who served as Trump’s Director of the White House National Economic Council, announced the departure just days after reportedly failing to change Trump’s mind about imposing tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. In terms of policy victories, Cohn played a major role in the recent tax overhaul.

Here’s what the Twittersphere had to say:

Cohn’s former boss, Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein

Gary Cohn deserves credit for serving his country in a first class way. I’m sure I join many others who are disappointed to see him leave. — Lloyd Blankfein (@lloydblankfein) March 6, 2018

Republican strategist and Trump critic Ana Navarro:

Gary Cohn reportedly thought about leaving last year, over Trump’s response to Charlottesville, equating Neo-Nazis to those protesting against them. But he didn’t leave then.

Instead, he left over tariffs. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) March 6, 2018

Satirical news site The Onion:

Gary Cohn Resigns In Protest Of Trump’s Bigoted Comments Towards Aluminum https://t.co/cm2smdHb0B pic.twitter.com/JoHjOCo1X2 — The Onion (@TheOnion) March 6, 2018

Mick Mulvaney, director, White house Office of Management and Budget:

.@MickMulvaneyOMB's statement on the departure of Gary Cohn. pic.twitter.com/PgpOH6rcdE — OMB Press (@OMBPress) March 6, 2018

Howard Fineman, NBCNews.com political commentator: