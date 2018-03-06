This Town Is the Best in the U.S. for College Basketball Fans

Tar Heel fans, rejoice! Chapel Hill, N.C. is the best place for college hoops, according to WalletHub.

The personal financial site used metrics ranging from the number of teams per city and the winning percentage of each to stadium capacity and social-media engagement.

Another North Carolina city also made the top 10—this one only a few miles from Chapel Hill with fans of a darker blue team rival. Durham, home of the Duke Blue Devils, comes in at No. 4.

The worst cities range from ones in Colorado to Idaho to Connecticut.

Best Cities for College Basketball

Chapel Hill, N.C.—Home of the Univ. of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the reigning National Champions Lawrence, Kan.—Home of the Univ. of Kansas Los Angeles—Home of the Univ. of California, L.A. and Univ. of Southern California, in addition to others Durham, N.C.—Home of Duke University Lexington, Ken.—Home of the Univ. of Kentucky Philadelphia—Home of the Univ. of Pennsylvania, La Salle University, Temple University, and Drexel, with Villanova nearby. Storrs, Conn.—Home of the Univ. of Connecticut Bloomington, Ind.—Home of Indiana University East Lansing, Mich.—Home of Michigan State University College Park, Md.—Home of the Univ. of Maryland

The Worst Cities for College Basketball

New Britain, Conn. Daytona Beach, Fla. Clinton, S.C. Pocatello, Ida. Riverside, Calif. Hackensack, N.J. Colorado Springs, Colo. Lynchburg, Va. Jonesboro, Ar. Fairfax, Va.

The 68-team NCAA tournament kicks off Mar. 13, with Selection Sunday happening on Mar. 11. There’s sure to be a Cinderella story or three, which helps tank worker productivity during the madness. The average worker will spend six hours engrossed in the games throughout the tournament. That said, bracket pools and general sports chatter are said to boost employee morale and camaraderie.