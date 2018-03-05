In a Possible Crime, Trump's Golf Courses Ordered Markers Emblazoned With Presidential Seal

The Trump Organization has ordered a set of golf course markers emblazoned with the presidential seal, raising questions about whether its use of them is illegal, according to a new report.

The company has ordered “dozens” of round replicas of the seal to be placed next to the tee boxes at Trump golf courses, news site ProPublica said after reviewing an order form obtained by WYNC. Trump International Golf Courses owns three golf courses in the U.S.

Under federal law, the seal of the president can only be used for official government purposes. Using the seal or “any facsimile thereof” outside of official business is a crime punishable with a fine and up to six months of jail time.

The markers were reportedly made by Eagle Sign and Design, which published photos of them on its Facebook page before removing them after receiving media inquiries. Eagle Sign and Design did not comment about who placed the order, only that the design had been confirmed with the client.

The law states that use of the seal by the golf club may “convey a false impression of sponsorship or approval by the Government of the United States,” something that would be inappropriate in a private business such as Trump’s golf courses, resorts, and other properties.