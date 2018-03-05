Term Sheet -- Monday, March 5

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

Hope you had a nice weekend. Here’s what you should know in the world of dealmaking today:

CHANGE OF PLANS: The U.S. Treasury just threw a new twist in Broadcom’s proposed takeover of chipmaker Qualcomm. Regulators have intervened to delay Tuesday’s shareholder meeting by a month so the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) to investigate the proposed acquisition.

At the now-delayed meeting, shareholders were set to vote on the replacement of six Qualcomm board members. Some of the candidates were put forward by Broadcom, which would be an endorsement of the $142 billion takeover (including debt). Broadcom quickly blamed Qualcomm for the delay, saying it had “secretly” asked the CFIUS to investigate.

“This was a blatant, desperate act by Qualcomm to entrench its incumbent board of directors and prevent its own stockholders from voting for Broadcom’s independent director nominees,” Broadcom said. Read more.

BIG DEAL: France’s Axa agreed to buy insurer XL Group for $15.3 billion in a deal that will make Axa the top provider of commercial casualty coverage. The move comes at a time when premiums are rising after last year’s hurricanes and California wildfires.

CRYPTO CASH: Here’s a crazy stat brought to light by The New York Times. It took Facebook seven years to raise $1 billion from investors. It took Uber five. Now, thanks to an initial coin offering, messaging app Telegram is on track to pull in a billion dollars in four months, long before the product that the company is raising for is even built! (Although Telegram has been around since 2013, it hasn’t tried to raise significant $ until late last year.)

Think about that for a second.

Several venture investors I’ve spoken to about ICOs have said that VCs provide much more value than just access to capital (they offer advice, mentorship, board members). But I have a feeling that the much-hyped Telegram ICO will further popularize this method of fundraising. As Venrock’s David Pakman told me, “I think we’ll see a bunch of regulation around it that will help weed out the bad actors and put some roadblocks in place to help things slow down and make them a little more rational.” Until regulators act, we continue to live in a world where people can defy the rules meant to protect investors from those bad actors.