Oscars 2018, Angela Merkel, Kellyanne Conway: Broadsheet March 5

• OscarsSoSame. With its carefully planned outfits, jokes, and acceptance speeches, the Academy Awards ceremony is a reflection of the current zeitgeist in the U.S. And for better or worse, a major topic of conversation this year was—as in 2017—women.

Last year’s ceremony took place roughly a month after President Donald Trump’s inauguration and the historic Women’s March on Washington. Meryl Streep got a standing ovation—in part because she’d called down the president’s ire for critiquing him in her 2017 Golden Globes speech. (He tweeted that Streep was “overrated.”) And a number of actresses wore Planned Parenthood pins to show their support of the organization after Trump threatened to defund it. (He’s quietly making good on that promise.)

A year later, Hollywood has traded Planned Parenthood pins for ones bearing the Time’s Up campaign logo. Host Jimmy Kimmel reminded everyone that, “What happened with Harvey and what’s happening all over is long overdue.” Presenter after female presenter nodded to the difficulties of being a woman in Hollywood. Ashley Judd, Annabella Sciorra and Salma Hayek (all Harvey Weinstein accusers) addressed the #MeToo movement during their speech. Presenters Sandra Bullock and Emma Stone each handed out awards in categories where there was only one female nominee and made sure to point out as much. And let’s not forget the moment Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri‘s Frances McDormand asked every female nominee in the room to stand. “Look around,” she told the audience. “Because we all have stories to tell, and projects to finance.”

While it would seem that Hollywood is becoming more aware of gender issues and that steps are being taken to create a more female-friendly film industry, the data suggest otherwise. The representation of women on screen actually declined in 2017, according to San Diego State University’s (SDSU) It’s A Man’s (Celluloid) World report. Female leads comprised 24% of protagonists in the 100 top domestic grossing films last year—five percentage points fewer than in 2016. That’s despite the release of top-grossing films like Wonder Woman and Girls’ Trip last year. And only 32% of films featured 10 or more female characters in speaking roles (compared to 79% with 10 or more such male roles).

Behind the scenes, signs of progress are equally scant. According to another SDSU study, Celluloid Ceiling, women accounted for 18% of directors, writers, producers, executive producers, editors, and cinematographers working on the top 250 grossing films in 2017, a number that’s on par with women’s representation in 1998—two decades ago.

The dearth of women behind the scenes is part of the reason just six women won Oscars yesterday (compared to 33 men). And two of the women won in the gender-specific categories: Frances McDormand for Best Actress and Allison Janney for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. That means just four women won in categories in which they were competing with men: Lucy Sibbick (Best Makeup and Hairstyling), Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Best Original Song), Rachel Shenton (Best Short), and Darla K Anderson (Best Animated Feature Film). Notably, each of these women shared their awards with men.

All in all, it seems the conversation about gender that’s dominating awards season for the second year in a row is, at least for now, mostly just that: a conversation. Those are good to have, but not nearly enough.

Fortune