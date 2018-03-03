Sino-Saturday breaks late this week as I am in transit to Singapore for the launch of Brainstorm Design. More on that in the days ahead. For China-watchers, the past week brought three momentous developments. We began with the revelation that China’s National Peoples Congress has proposed rescinding a rule limiting China’s president to two five-year terms. Then, on Thursday, US president Donald Trump announced he would sign a bill imposing import tariffs of up to 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum. Finally Xi’s main economic advisor, Liu He, on a high-profile visit to Washington, received an unmistakeably frosty reception from the Trump White House.

The abolition of term limits for China’s presidency is a change many analysts had predicted, but one of huge significance because it clears the way for Xi Jinping to remain ruler of China for as long as he likes. It also confirms that China has cast aside the collective leadership model established under Deng Xiaoping in favor of the kind of strongman rule that characterized the era of Mao Zedong.

Trump’s trade tariffs, intended to protect US producers from Chinese competitors, would apply to all steel and aluminum producing nations, including key strategic allies like Japan, South Korea and Canada. The measures invited immediate global criticism and are almost certain to provoke future retaliation.

Trump’s refusal to meet with Liu is revealing as political theater. In his first year, Trump went to extraordinary lengths to praise Xi and cultivate a personal relationship with the Chinese leader. But such a deliberate snub of Xi’s personal emissary suggests the Trump-Xi bromance is over.

Taken together, the three moves make the world economy a far riskier place than it was a week ago. The predictable result: a broad selloff in global equity markets.

What’s next? To state the obvious: relations between the world’s two largest economies have entered a dangerous and unpredictable new phase.

There’s a case to be made that China’s decision to remove term limits on Xi is a positive for that nation’s growth. In theory, consolidating authority in a single individual will put an end to factional infighting and bring stability to policy-making; China now has a decisive leader who can make the tough choices required to ensure continued economic growth.

In my view, that case is weak. China’s shift to authoritarianism is a throwback to an old era in which dogma defeated dynamism and is a clear negative for future growth. China has made a great leap backwards from autocracy to dictatorship.

In a provocative essay published in Jack Ma’s South China Morning Post, David Shambaugh, a leading American China expert, argues that “Xi’s wilful overconcentration of power in himself, and his concomitant deconstruction of institutions and procedures that were established to constrain such power and avoid it ever being concentrated in a Chinese leader again, are both a reversal of the past 40 years of policies and a very dangerous precedent for the ­future.”

And, as the Economist notes, the abolition of term limits on the Chinese presidency offers the clearest evidence to date that the West’s assumption that economic integration would encourage China to become a market economy was a huge miscalculation.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal‘s fiercely conservative editorial board has blasted Trump’s new trade measures as “the biggest policy blunder of his presidency.” Trump remains unfazed. On Friday, he boasted that “trade wars are good and easy to win.” We’ll learn more about the details of Trump’s tariffs in the week ahead. Hang onto your hats.