Here's How to Get Free Pretzels at Auntie Anne's Today
Auntie Anne's at LaGuardia Airport in New York City.
Waring Abbott Getty Images
By Jamie Ducharme
Updated: March 3, 2018 12:17 PM ET

Auntie Anne’s is giving away free pretzels on Saturday to celebrate its 30th birthday — but you’ll have to hurry to get one.

Auntie Anne’s celebrated three decades in business with a special contest for customers. If, by March 2, one million people said online that they would attend the mall staple’s 30th birthday party, customers across the country would get free Auntie Anne’s pretzels the following day, the brand promised.

Enough pretzel lovers responded to the Auntie Anne’s challenge to unlock the Free Pretzel Party — and, true to its word, Auntie Anne’s is offering original and cinnamon sugar pretzels for free between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 3.

You can see if your local Auntie Anne’s shop is participating here.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE