Auntie Anne’s is giving away free pretzels on Saturday to celebrate its 30th birthday — but you’ll have to hurry to get one.

Auntie Anne’s celebrated three decades in business with a special contest for customers. If, by March 2, one million people said online that they would attend the mall staple’s 30th birthday party, customers across the country would get free Auntie Anne’s pretzels the following day, the brand promised.

Enough pretzel lovers responded to the Auntie Anne’s challenge to unlock the Free Pretzel Party — and, true to its word, Auntie Anne’s is offering original and cinnamon sugar pretzels for free between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 3.

You can see if your local Auntie Anne’s shop is participating here.