Term Sheet -- Friday, March 2

We now know what Garrett Camp (Expa founder; Uber co-founder) has been up to since he returned from his “eye-opening trip” to Africa in November.

My colleague Robert Hackett discovered that Camp has been sketching out plans for a new cryptocurrency called “Eco” that aims to fix challenges plaguing existing projects like Bitcoin and Ethereum. He told Fortune that he hopes to create an instant, affordable, and borderless means of payment for the masses.

From the story:

A few differentiators set the Eco protocol apart from the tech underlying other cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin. First off, Eco’s blockchain, or shared ledger system, is designed to run on “verified nodes,” rather than on the machines of an anonymous network of volunteers.

What the system loses in resilience and security, it gains in efficiency and coordinated governance. The trade-off strikes “more of a middle ground,” as Camp puts it, between decentralization (like Bitcoin) and centralization (Visa).

Garrett emphasizes the virtual currency is in the very early design stages, and the team hasn’t written much code yet. We’ll see whether the hype holds up or whether Eco, like many others, falls into crypto-land obscurity.

IN OTHER NEWS…

…. Just days after a deal had nearly fallen through and the Weinstein Company was looking to file for bankruptcy, the investor group led by Maria Contreras-Sweet swooped in with a last-minute deal. The group agreed to acquire assets of Weinstein Co. for approximately $500 million, including the assumption of $225 million in debt. Contreras-Sweet, who was the former Small Business Administration chief, promised to save 150 jobs, create a majority female board and set up a victim’s fund. Read more.

… Blackstone Group CEO and co-founder Stephen Schwarzman got paid more than $786 million for 2017. It wasn’t based on his salary, though. The bulk of Schwarzman’s payout—$661 million—came in the form of dividends from his stake in the company, of which he owns around 19%. Read more.

… Michael Dell is beginning to iron out details of a reverse merger with VMware in an effort to take Dell Technologies public again, according to CNBC. The two companies are considering an equity exchange that would combine the companies as a new publicly traded entity. Read more.